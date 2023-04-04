Tariq Mansoor resigns as AMU V-C after nomination as UP MLC

LUCKNOW/AGRA Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor resigned from his post on Tuesday, after he was nominated as a member of the UP Legislative Council. Pro vice-chancellor Mohammad Gulrez will officiate as the V-C till Mansoor’s successor is appointed, a notification issued by AMU registrar Mohammad Imran said.

Tariq Mansoor was amongst the six names forwarded by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to the governor for being nominated as member of legislative council of the state. (Sourced)

Tariq Mansoor was amongst the six names forwarded by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh to the governor for being nominated as member of legislative council of the state.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior BJP leaders congratulated six people from different walks of life, including AMU V-C Tariq Mansoor and Saket Mishra, son of Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, who were set to become nominated MLCs, after UP governor Anandiben Patel gave her ascent to a Yogi government proposal in this regard.

Apart from AMU V-C and Mishra, the names also include Ambedkar Mahasabha chairman Lalji Prasad Nirmal, former BJP Braj region unit head Rajnikant Maheshwari, chief of ruling BJP’s Varanasi district unit Hansraj Vishwakarma, and Ramsurat Rajbhar, a lawyer from Azamgarh.

“Consequent upon resignation of Tariq Mansoor as V-C of AMU on April 2, 2023, Mohammad Gulrez, pro vice-chancellor shall, in accordance with statutes of the University, discharge the duties of V-C until a new V-C assumes office,” informed Omar S Peerzada, public relations officer of AMU.

In his farewell letter, the outgoing V-C Tariq Mansoor stated: “As I demit office, this is the last time I address you as the vice-chancellor. I had the opportunity of serving the institution for six years during good and challenging times.”

“Having studied, taught, served and led the university for so many memorable years, I am filled with emotions, which will forever remain an integral part of me,” said Mansoor, 66, who graduated in medicine from AMU and later joined Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College as a teacher.

“As the country enters the path of ‘New India’ and is poised to play a central role in world affairs, I am confident that AMU will continue to play a prominent role in the task of nation building,” he added.

He assumed office as the AMU V-C on May 17, 2017, for a period of five years. His term was to end in May 2022, but amid exceptional circumstances prevailing in the wake of the pandemic, the Centre extended his tenure by one year.

Once Mansoor takes oath as a member of the legislative council, he will become BJP’s fourth Muslim MLC in the 100-member House.

The 100-member upper house of the state legislature is already dominated by the BJP with 74 members with main opposition Samajwadi Party a distant second with nine MLCs, one short of the number required for it to get the leader of the opposition post in the upper house of the state legislature.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and Shikshak Dal (non-political) have one member each while the Congress, for the first time, doesn’t have a representation in the UP council, it once dominated.

The independent group and independents have two members each and two seats are vacant at present.

“Many congratulations to you on your nomination as MLCs. I wish you all the best for a successful stint,” Adityanath tweeted.

UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and other leaders too tweeted congratulatory messages to the six people from different walks of life whose names have now been cleared for the post of member of legislative council. Their tenure would begin from the date of their swearing-in, said officials.

Saket, an IIM-Calcutta pass-out, is son of Nripendra Misra, who had earlier been principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is currently the chairman of the temple construction committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Tariq Mansoor is the first sitting V-C of the AMU to have been named for the post of a nominated MLC. He has resigned as AMU V-C and also written a long farewell message, while thanking the BJP leadership for naming him as an MLC.

Uncertainty prevails over the name of the new AMU V-C even as the process of screening initial names is yet to begin. Five names are selected by the executive council of the AMU from applications received and forwarded to the University Court, which shortlists three names and the further process is undertaken at ministry of human resources department before the President, the visitor of university, announces the name of new V-C.

