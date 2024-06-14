Angry Kanpur mayor throws file at officer, reacts to SP chief’s jibe

Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey lost her temper during a meeting held to review of drain cleaning before the monsoon season. In a video that has gone viral, Pandey is seen throwing a file at an engineer of the Kanpur Municipal Corporation for presenting misleading information ion his report on the issue during the meeting held on June 12. The meeting during which the Kanpur mayor lost her cool was held on June 12. (Sourced)

She could also be seen shouting at him after discovering inaccuracies in his report. The mayor’s anger reportedly stemmed from the official’s response to her inquiry about files related to drainage cleaning wherein he mistakenly presented a file for March instead of May.

Following the incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took on the mayor Pramila Pandey on X, terming the anger ‘staged to deceive people’ triggering a war of words. He wrote: “This is the reality of the BJP government’s ‘airborne claims’ in UP! The staged anger of the Kanpur Mayor is well known to the public. Not just in Kanpur, but BJP mayors have deceived the people across UP.”

“Making UP a ‘smart city’ has fallen victim to BJP’s corruption and remains stuck on paper. In the name of ‘smart city’, UP has only received overflowing drains, stinking sewers, potholed streets and alleys, and traffic jams. What has also come with it is the pollution of BJP politics, where all contracts are handed to their own people in exchange for deals. Hence, their anger over unfinished work is just a show. The public is tired of these dramas and is ready to defeat and remove BJP mayors in the next mayoral elections.”

The mayor, who started inspection of the drains from Friday, reacted sharply to the SP chief’s post. “Someone who publicly snatched a microphone from his father has no right to talk. What I am doing, I am doing for my city. I leave home at 10 in the morning and stay in the city till night,” she said.

“If we hadn’t done any work, would the people of the city have elected our party’s candidates on both (Lok Sabha) seats? All encroachments will be removed and the drains will be cleaned before the monsoon. We will complete the work by July 8,” she added.