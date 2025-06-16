Annapoorna Complex: LDA to lease unsold halls to single agency for 30 years

After over two decades of unsuccessful attempts to attract buyers through e-auctions, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has approved a plan to lease out 20 unsold halls and one kiosk in the Annapoorna Commercial Complex (Kanpur Road scheme) to a single institution for 30 years. The plan has been approved after two decades of unsuccessful attempts to attract buyers. (File Photo)

The decision, formalised through an official order issued by vice-chairman on May 3, aims to revive the neglected complex, reduce the financial burden on the authority, and improve upkeep through sustained commercial activity, an official said.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed the development, saying the proposal has been prepared. Another LDA official said that the request for proposal (RFP) has been floated.

Despite multiple e-auction attempts, LDA failed to sell 20 halls, together measuring 2,478 square metres, and one kiosk with a built-up area of 16.94 square metres (including an open area of 78.5 square metres). Officials said these units have remained idle for years and are deteriorating.

In contrast, 288 shops and one kiosk were sold earlier, but shopkeepers have failed to deposit regular maintenance charges, leaving LDA solely responsible for the complex’s upkeep, they pointed out.

Due to non-payment of maintenance fees by existing shop operators, the LDA has been unable to carry out major improvements. However, shopkeepers continue to raise complaints regarding poor maintenance. The resulting maintenance deadlock has worsened infrastructure and increased recurring costs, an LDA official said on the condition of anonymity.

To resolve the issue, the LDA has proposed leasing the unsold properties to one agency for 30 years. The agency selected will be allowed to sublease the halls, retrofit the interiors, and launch commercial activities like gyms, coaching centres, and offices subject to prior approval. They will also be responsible for maintenance, lighting, water, and security during the lease period, the official said.

Officials believe this model will ensure better upkeep, reactivate idle space, and create a steady revenue stream while improving services across the entire complex.