Annual floral expo begins at AMU

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) community on Saturday found comfort in stunning floral landscapes and a kaleidoscope of colours as the varsity’s Gulistan-e-Syed Garden played host to the annual ‘Chrysanthemum, Coleus and Rose Show-2022’. The two-day floral exhibition, inaugurated by vice chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor, offered a brilliant display of horticultural mastery.

“Among the total of 692 presentations, the class A has 67 entries of roses and class B has on display 33 ‘best flower arrangements by women and children’. There are 168 coleus presentations in class C, 93 of chrysanthemum in class D, 23 presentations in class E, 77 ‘Koran, Button and Any Types’ in class F and 231 ornamentals in class G,” said Prof Zaki Anwar Siddiqui (member in charge, Department of Land and Gardens).

Registrar Mohammad Imran (an IPS officer), well-known paediatrician Dr Hameeda Tariq, Prof Rakesh Bhargava (principal, J N Medical College), Prof Shakeel Ahmad (member in charge, Property Department), Javed Saeed, Mohd Wasim Ali (proctor), and other guests attended the expo.

The event will conclude with the distribution of prizes by Prof Mohammad Gulrez (AMU Pro V-C) and others at Sunday 3 pm. The flowers will be kept for display for the visitors till 5 pm.

