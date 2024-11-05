Another threat message against UP CM, Gorakhpur youth under scanner

GORAKHPUR After the arrest of a 24-year-old woman in Mumbai on Sunday for allegedly issuing death threat against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a Gorakhpur youth reposted her message on Monday using an account in the name of Saif Ansari, along with a similar threatening message, raising concerns for the district police with the BJP leader expected to visit the state for campaigning for the Maharashtra elections. Police officials launched an investigation, focusing on Ansari. (Pic for representation)

Taking note of this post, a social organization ‘Voice of Hindu’ reported Saif (also known as Riyaz-ul-Haq, who runs a tailor shop in Mumbai) and alerted the Gorakhpur police on Monday evening, requesting appropriate action.

The woman, Fatima Khan, had allegedly sent a message on the Mumbai traffic police’s WhatsApp number on Saturday night, warning that if Adityanath did not step down from the post of UP chief minister within 10 days, he would be killed in a manner similar to Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique who was murdered on October 12, a police officer said.

Following the information, police officials upped security measures around the official residence of the CM in the district. The police also launched an investigation, focusing on Ansari.

SP (city) Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that an inquiry is underway into the account holder’s activity and emphasized that stringent action would be taken against the accused. The cyber cell is actively working on tracing Saif’s social media accounts and monitoring developments after the repost was discovered late on Monday afternoon.

Officials said Saif is a resident of ward no. 12 in Pipraich and has been residing in Mumbai for the past two years. While the police are investigating his criminal records, Saif’s maternal uncle informed cops that all family members left their native village years ago. Two teams have been deployed to nab the accused. This is the third threat against the CM this year, following similar incidents in March and January.