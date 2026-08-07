Ansari looks to give red-ball cricket a harder look

It’s been a roller coaster ride for spinner Zeeshan Ansari, who first drew attention with tidy leg-spin performances in domestic cricket, but his path has not been linear. Ansari’s most recent outing for India A against Sri Lanka A in Sri Lanka, where he finished wicketless may look like a setback on paper. However, for a young wrist-spinner such experiences are growth milestones rather than final verdicts.

Zeeshan Ansari in action (FILE PHOTO)

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Before that Sri Lanka trip, his last first-class appearance had been way back in 2020, which makes his current push back into red-ball relevance all the more important. The upcoming Duleep Trophy for Central Zone offers Ansari the platform he needs.

Red-ball cricket tests a spinner’s control, patience, and ability to extract subtle variations over long spells. For Ansari, who will also feature in the UP T20 League from August 14, this tournament is a chance to remind selectors and state coaches that his skillset extends beyond white-ball deception.

Performing in the Duleep Trophy can anchor his claim to a regular spot in Uttar Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy XI and, crucially, re-establish his credentials for higher honors. “It was a bit disappointing as despite bowling well, I couldn’t get wickets in the only match in Sri Lanka. I was playing my first red-ball match after six years, but this hasn’t shaken my confidence as I am preparing myself for the Duleep Trophy,” said Ansari.

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{{^usCountry}} Ansari’s brief role as a net bowler for India ahead of the Test against Afghanistan at Mullanpur this year was another constructive brush with the international setup. Working with top Indian batters and coaches helps sharpen skills under pressure and provides insight into areas requiring refinement. That look-in at national-level preparation suggests the selectors see potential; now Ansari must convert opportunity into consistent outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ansari’s brief role as a net bowler for India ahead of the Test against Afghanistan at Mullanpur this year was another constructive brush with the international setup. Working with top Indian batters and coaches helps sharpen skills under pressure and provides insight into areas requiring refinement. That look-in at national-level preparation suggests the selectors see potential; now Ansari must convert opportunity into consistent outcomes. {{/usCountry}}

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That behind-the-scenes role shows coaches see potential; now Ansari must convert promise into wickets. “In fact that opportunity was quite encouraging for me as I learnt a lot while bowling Indian batters at the nets,” said Ansari, a former India U19 World Cupper.

“Getting a call even as a net bowler was a pleasant surprise to me as it feels a bit like magic because at one point I was nowhere. I had done well in white-ball cricket this season, so I felt that even if my name came up somewhere, it might be in a white-ball team,” he said.

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“But being selected in the red-ball team is a huge thing. I love bowling with the red ball, and I have spent my entire life practising with the red ball. Even the 40-over league matches in Lucknow are played with the red ball, and I’ve been playing those regularly for the last 12 years.”

“This Duleep Trophy opportunity is quite big for me and I am not going to miss this time,” he further said. I’ve been working a lot on my control and variations. Red-ball cricket is about patience and setting up batsmen. I want to show I can bowl long spells and take wickets in key moments,” said Ansari, who had 21 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.52 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season.

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AnSari’s childhood coach Gopal Singh believes the leg-spinner has the tools to succeed. “Zeeshan has a good wrist action and can turn the ball both ways. What he needs now is consistency and the ability to bowl in tough situations. The Duleep Trophy is a perfect platform for him,” Singh said on Thursday.

“Leg-spinners live and die by variations and Zeeshan should refine his googly, top-spinner, and flipper so each variation is reliable, not just a surprise,” he said, adding, “To be trusted for long spells, he must maintain peak fitness, shoulder and core strength, and recovery routines.”

“If Zeeshan uses the Duleep Trophy to show control, strategic nous, and wicket-taking ability across sessions, he can become a promising talent to India’s next spin option,” said Singh.

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