Lucknow News
lucknow news

Anupriya’s efforts to unite Apna Dal factions suffer jolt

Anupriya’s mother Krishna Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) faction levels serious allegations against Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel
Anupriya’s mother Krishna Patel of Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) faction levels serious allegations against Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel (HT file)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 10:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi

Union minister and Apna Dal (S) president Anupriya Patel’s efforts to unite Apna Dal (S) and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) seems to have suffered a blow as Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) president and Anupriya’s mother Krishna Patel has alleged that Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel is making attempts to weaken her party. Ashish Patel, an MLC, is also the husband of Union minister Anupriya Patel. In September, Anupriya Patel had sent a proposal to her mother for uniting Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) with Apna Dal (S).

Addressing a press conference here on Friday night, Krishna Patel also alleged that Ashish Patel was an agent of the BJP and had an eye on her property. “Recently, a letter addressed to the director general of police, UP, went viral on social media. It demanded protection for me. In the letter, it was shown that there was a dispute between my daughters regarding my property,” Patel said.

“In this regard, I want to say it clearly that all our movable and immovable properties have been earned by my husband Dr Sonelal Patel and I. Therefore, I am the natural owner of the properties after Dr Patel,” she said. She further alleged that the Ashish interfered in each and every affair of her house. She said that she was facing a threat under present circumstances and therefore she should be provided security.

She said while fighting against social injustice, unemployment and anti-farmer policies of the central and the state governments, her party would overcome these conspiracies and once again emerge as a big force in the state. My party would play an important role in the formation of next government in UP after 2022 assembly polls, she claimed.

Meanwhile, refuting all allegations, Apna Dal (S) working president Ashish Patel said, “Mata Ji (Krishna Patel) is under pressure from her other daughter Pallavi Patel and son-in-law Pankaj Niranjan. That is why she is speaking like that. All allegations against me are baseless.”

