Anusuiya’s Kitchen: Lucknow’s municipal body starts service to feed have-nots

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started Anusuiya’s Kitchen to feed the hungry in the state capital. The motto of this project is ‘No one sleeps hungry in Lucknow’, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said.

“We approached Akshaya Patra with a scheme to feed all the poor and hungry in Lucknow and they agreed to prepare the food for the poor in their kitchen. Everybody knows that Akshaya Patra has the best kitchen facilities and they prepare food in the most hygienic way.

“The food supplied will be of the highest quality as it will pass through a strict quality control process. Experts of Akshaya Patra and LMC will do a daily quality inspection according to norms of Food Safety Standards Act 2006 (FSSA),” the mayor said.

“Anusuiya’s Kitchen started operating at the King George’s Medical University where we distributed food to more than 5,000 people on Tuesday,” she added.

Initially, for a month, no one will be charged for food but in the days to come LMC will charge ₹10 per thali. The LMC will also increase food distribution points. Food will be distributed at all the major hospitals and important places like Avadh crossing, Charbagh, Alambagh, Aminabad and Chowk.

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The cost of a thali is around ₹25. However, the LMC will charge only ₹10 from people. The remaining ₹15 will be paid by LMC to Akashaya Patra.”

He added, “After Covid-19, LMC started its own community kitchens and served food to more than one lakh people daily. After that we were receiving a number of requests to start such food service again that’s why LMC tied up with Akshaya Patra to provide hygienic food services to Lucknowites. The effort is to feed all the hungry people on the road besides providing hygienic food at minimum rates.”