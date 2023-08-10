SSC MTS exam 2023: Posts fall by 7 times, reveals RTI info

The number of applications for the posts of multi tasking (non-technical) staff or MTS and havildars (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Central Bureau of Narcotics) conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decreased by half this time as posts on offer have fallen by seven times as compared to 2022. SSC office in Prayagraj. (For Representation)

For MTS recruitment exam-2023, 26,09,777 candidates from across the country have applied while in 2022 a record 55,21,917 applications were received from various states. The main reason for this is being considered to be the reduction in the number of posts on offer, reveals information provided by SSC on August 3 in reply to an RTI application filed by a candidate.

In 2022, applications were invited for recruitment to 11,409 posts of peon, watchman, jamadar, gardener, gatekeeper, havildar etc in various ministries and departments of the central government. However this year, the tentative number of posts on offer is mere 1,558, the data provided by SSC in its reply show, a copy of which is with HT.

The commission had started accepting online applications for MTS recruitment exam-2023 from June 30 and the last date for applying was July 28. For this, the computer-based tier-1 exam is proposed to be held in September.

As per SSC officials, this time least applications have been received in the last four MTS recruitments. The youths of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar falling under SSC central region headquarters located at Prayagraj form a large chunk of the candidates.

For the MTS recruitment exam 2022, 19,04,139 candidates had applied from these two states which amounted to 34.48% of the total applications numbering 55,21,917. The minimum qualification for this recruitment exam is high school but for the last few years candidates having degrees like BTech, MTech and even MBA are applying for it. Thousands of highly qualified candidates from U.P. and Bihar appear in this recruitment exam.

