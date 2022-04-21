Apprenticeship Mela: Over 10k students selected across UP

More than 10,000 students secured apprenticeships under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), in the state government organised statewide ‘Apprenticeship Mela’, on Thursday.

Around 80,000 skilled candidates from various government programmes attended the Mela. These included graduates from various trades of ITI, certified candidates from UP Skill development mission, PMKVY and DDU-GKY.

Over 3,000 establishments participated, out of which, more than 1500 establishments registered on the NAPS portal.

As many as 15,000 opportunities were created on the NAPS portal.

Suraj Kumar, an electronic mechanic trade pass out from Government ITI, Chargawa in Gorakhpur, secured an apprenticeship with M/S Indian Auto Wheels, Gorakhpur. “I am very grateful for the opportunity. This apprenticeship is the next stepping stone in my career, and I will make the best of it. A lot of my other batch mates also secured apprenticeships with other companies,” he said.

The ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ was organised at all the Nodal ITIs in 75 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

It was jointly organised by the department of vocational education and skill development, department of MSME promotion and export, directorate of training and employment and Rightwalk foundation. Rightwalk Foundation acts as the project management unit (PMU) for the apprenticeship programme in UP and is assisted by Veddis Foundation and Gharda Chemicals.

The minister of state for vocational education, Kapil Dev Agarwal, inaugurated the mela at the Government Nodal ITI in Lucknow. “The state government is committed to providing employment to youth and skilling them. We have been pushing our efforts to link more establishments and students with the policy for mutual benefits, and the ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ is a monumental step in the same direction,” the minister said.

Some of the significant companies which participated included Samsung India, Yamaha India, UFlex, Indian Railways, Reliance Cement, Awadh Rail Infra, HAL, Hero Motocorp, Tata Motors Limited and many more.