Approve temporary power connections for Kanwar Yatra camps: PVVNL MD

In view of upcoming Kanwar Yatra commencing with the start of Hindu holy month of Shravan on July 4, Chaitra V, the managing director, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL), has directed officials of 14 western UP districts to approve temporary power connections for camps set up for serving Lord Shiva devotees during the annual event.

Kanwar Yatra is taken out in Uttar Pradesh every year during the holy Shravan month. (HT file)

In a meeting with officials of 14 districts of western UP (Saharanpur, Meerut and Moradabad divisions), which comes under the jurisdiction of PVVNL through video conferencing, the MD reviewed preparedness for Kanwar Yatra on Thursday evening (June 22).

She also instructed to set up a control room to resolve electricity-related problems during the yatra especially in Meerut, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor districts where Shiv devotees come in large numbers. The MD advised the officials to cover electric poles on the yatra route with plastic cover up to a height of 7 feet to prevent possibility of electrocution.

“It would be monsoon time and chances of flowing current in poles remain high,” she said. Officials were also advised to take round of their respective areas and ensure repair of broken electric wires, proper covering of transformers ahead of the yatra.

