Arrest video by UP Police leaves internet in splits, Akhilesh Yadav reacts

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2023 12:47 PM IST

The police themselves shared the video of dramatic arrest applauding their work.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the ruling BJP in the state after a video of UP Police arresting a person in a dramatic manner went viral on social media. The former chief minister alleged that the video suggests the entire incident was scripted and then enacted.

A team of Kanpur police seizing a pistol.

A video of Kanpur police arresting a person during a raid was widely shared on the internet after the police posted the clip applauding the work.

The person making the video can be heard saying 'Iska haath theek se pakdo main video bana raha hoon. (Hold his hand properly, I am shooting the video)'

"You make the video, I am holding..', a police officer was heard saying in the clip as he held an accused along with a countrymade pistol.

Despite overpowering the accused, the police officers wait for the person making the video to capture the arrest on the phone before seizing the pistol. In the video, they are also heard asking the accused his name and reason to keep the pistol.

Reacting to the viral video, Akhilesh Yadav said, “When the pistol wielders of the rulers threaten the lives of others, then the general public will fear and start carrying a pistol for their own safety. In this video, the dramatic method of the police is suggesting that a written script is being re-enacted. The public has seen this fake drama before.”

