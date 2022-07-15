Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arrest warrant against SBSP MLA Abbas Ansari

Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996
The warrant was issued in a case related to procurement of multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 15, 2022 11:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLA Abbas Ansari, son of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in a case related to procurement of multiple arms fraudulently on a single arms licence.

The court ordered the MLA to appear before it by July 27.

Abbas is first-time MLA from Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency, which was represented by his father Mukhtar Ansari five times in a row from 1996.

The SBSP had allied with the Samajwadi Party in 2022 state assembly polls.

