Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Arrest warrant issued against Prayagraj MP for poll code violation

Arrest warrant issued against Prayagraj MP for poll code violation

lucknow news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Additional chief judicial magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava issued the arrest warrant against the MP for holding a public meeting in Lucknow Cantonment assembly segment ahead of the 2012 state elections, even when the deadline for electioneering was over.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the BJP MP from Prayagraj. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The MP/MLA court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the BJP MP from Prayagraj, and four others in a case related to the violation of the election code of conduct.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava issued the arrest warrant against the MP for holding a public meeting in Lucknow Cantonment assembly segment ahead of the 2012 state elections, even when the deadline for electioneering was over.

Rita Bahuguna was then contesting for the seat on a Congress ticket.

An FIR was lodged against the incident on February 17, 2012 at Krishna Nagar police station. The court has fixed November 2 as the next date for the hearing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP