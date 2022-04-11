Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution
lucknow news

Artificial lung installed at Varanasi’s Assi ghat to create awareness about air pollution

The aim of installing artificial lung at Varanasi’s Assi ghat is to show that air pollution has a bad effect on lungs and health of public
An artificial lung installed at Assi Ghat of Varanasi. (Sourced)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A pair of artificial lungs was installed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi to spread awareness about the effect of air pollution by the climate agenda campaign on Sunday.

Social activist Ekta Shekhar, Institute of environment and sustainable development, Dr AS Raghubanshi and Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra were present at the ghat.

Dr Raghubanshi said, “This is an effort to create awareness among the people while displaying the effect of air pollution on these artificial lungs. Air pollution increases in Varanasi every year. Air pollution has a serious effect on health. There is a need to promote a clean energy-based strong public transport system.”

Shekhar said, “The high-quality filters have been used to make these artificial lungs. Due to air pollution, the lungs will become dark. We are trying to show that air pollution has a bad effect on our lungs and health. In the reports of central pollution control, it is being seen that several cities in UP are among the country’s most polluted cities.”

Yoga guru Pandit Vijay Prakash Mishra hoped that after seeing the effect of pollution on these lungs, people would surely try to work for environmental conservation and adopt electric vehicles. wo

