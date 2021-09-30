As monsoon departs, Uttar Pradesh records normal but scattered season

The monsoon season across Uttar Pradesh concluded on Thursday with the state recording another year of normal rainfall, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data read. While the state recorded normal rainfall, the rainy days were fewer and scattered as compared to previous years, the data showed.

Uttar Pradesh recorded a total of 758 mm average rainfall between June 1 and September 30 which is 5% less than the normal 790 mm. Considering that the shortfall was only 5%, it was categorised as normal by the IMD.

The departure from the normal was more in western UP districts than compared to eastern UP. The eastern UP districts recorded an average of 867 mm rainfall which is 3% more than normal rains of 839 mm this monsoon season. During the same period, western UP districts of the state recorded just 572 mm of average rainfall that is 21% less than normal rainfall of 721mm.

“The rainfall data shows that western UP districts received less rainfall as compared to eastern UP districts during the monsoon season this year. This has been a trend in the last few years,” said JP Gupta, director, state MeT department. “In all, 36 districts of UP received normal rainfall, 11 districts received excess rainfall, and the rainfall in two districts was large excess. Close to 70% of these districts are in central or eastern UP. Twenty-six other districts received deficient rainfall this monsoon,” Gupta added.

The IMD rain data which is collected with help of daily rain inputs from each of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh showed that most of the rain was concentrated in the months of June and September with average or deficient rains in the months of July and August. The West UP region recorded deficient rainfall in 12 out of 18 weeks of monsoon season.

Experts suggest that this shows the increased fluctuations of monsoon rain which directly impacts the weather and farmers. “The lack of rain in some weeks and excess rain in some weeks during the monsoon should be looked at to understand the quality of the monsoon season. The difference in weeks with excess and deficient rain make it difficult for farmers to plan and sustain their Kharif crop forcing them to rely on groundwater which increases the cost of farming,” said Dinesh Kumawat, a Delhi-based agriculture scientist. “It also causes problems to the administration because excess rain within a few days leads to flooding, bringing life to a standstill especially in the cities,” he added.

UP recorded extreme rain on September 16, when the state recorded over 334% excess rain within 24 hours. Several cities including the state capital remained inundated with rainwater for over two days and at least two dozen people were killed in rain-related incidents across the state.