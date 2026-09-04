Assault case in Lucknow: HC asks UP intelligence to discreetly probe advocates’ antecedents

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Intelligence department to conduct a discreet inquiry into the antecedents of advocates against whom allegations were made in connection with the July 21 incident at the Lucknow district court.

For representation only (Sourced)

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A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manjive Shukla, on Wednesday, modified its July 28 order after deputy solicitor general SB Pandey, appearing for the Centre, informed the court that the intelligence bureau (IB) could not conduct the inquiry as the nature and scope of its work were different.

The court accordingly entrusted the exercise to the state intelligence department, headed by its director general. It directed that the director general (intelligence), Uttar Pradesh, be impleaded as an opposite party and that the latest order be communicated to him.

The proceedings stem from the high court’s suo motu cognizance of the July 21 incident, in which three Delhi-based advocates, including two women lawyers, and their client were allegedly assaulted inside the Lucknow district court premises.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also took on record counter-affidavits filed by the Lucknow commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police. It noted that the affidavits and disclosures sought from the advocates under its earlier order had not yet been filed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also took on record counter-affidavits filed by the Lucknow commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police. It noted that the affidavits and disclosures sought from the advocates under its earlier order had not yet been filed. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter has been listed for September 15 along with connected cases.

The July 21 incident involved allegations that a civil suit plaintiff was manhandled, dragged to the Central Bar Association office and threatened with death if he continued pursuing his case. An FIR was subsequently registered at Wazirganj police station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The high court had earlier directed a discreet inquiry into the advocates’ antecedents and sought their 10-year income-tax returns and complete asset disclosures. It had also ordered police security for the alleged victim.

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The directions followed material, including CCTV footage and reports submitted in sealed covers by the district judge and Lucknow police, which allegedly corroborated the assault and identified four advocates as the primary perpetrators.