Assault on girl in Kannauj: Three arrested for helping suspect flee

KANPUR Three persons, who allegedly helped the prime suspect in the assault on a 12-year-old girl in Kannauj flee from the crime spot, were taken on remand after being produced before a local court on Thursday, said police.

The suspect, in his thirties, had a history of similar crimes. In 2018, two such cases were registered against him with the Kamalgunj police in Farrukhabad and Sadar Kotwali police in Kannauj, said people aware of the developments. The police, however, did not comment on his criminal history.

The man, who lives near the victim’s house, was identified through a CCTV camera footage in which he was purportedly seen talking to the victim. His location was found in the same area where the girl was spotted by some children. He was on the run and some of his relatives were being questioned, said police.

Videos of the girl, suspected to have been raped, pleading for help while people continued filming her had gone viral and triggered outrage. Her family said she was found in a guest house of the PWD hours after she went out to buy a piggy bank on Sunday. She suffered injuries on the head and arms.

ADG (Kanpur zone) Bhanu Bhaskar, who is supervising police action in this case, said the cops arrested three persons for aiding the prime suspect in this case.

“We are monitoring the girl’s condition. The team of doctors treating her is being duly assisted by doctors of various government hospitals. The girl’s condition is improving steadily,” he said.

The Kannauj police had stepped up efforts to trace the prime suspect. Five police teams, including Special Operations Group and SWAT, were conducting raids in Farrukhabad, Mainpuri and other places, said sources.

Meanwhile, the girl was medically examined at the hospital by a panel of five doctors. Her samples were sent for testing at forensic science laboratory in Agra, said officials.

A video that came up on social media showed a sub-inspector running with the girl in his arms to the hospital, as onlookers were making videos instead of helping her. The girl was admitted to a private hospital with police raising ₹6 lakh for her treatment.