At 55, IPS officer tops in MSc (cyber security)

Lucknow At 55, when most people begin to plan life post retirement, IPS Sanjay Tarade, DG Training HQ Lucknow, was busy acquiring knowledge. He pursued MSc (cyber security) course from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow and topped. On February 13, he will get his degree from President Droupadi Murmu at BBAU convocation.

“It is extremely satisfying to get another post graduate degree at 55. The icing on the cake was getting the highest marks in the examination,” said Tarade. He was enrolled in the course in 2019 and finished it in 2021. “As the university convocation was not held in 2021, I will be getting the degree this year,” he said.

An IPS officer of the 1990 batch, Tarade said, “As I am posted as DG training, it is imperative that I must have knowledge of cybercrime because many of our officers posted in remote areas may not have detailed knowledge about how to handle complaints related to cybercrime. The two-year post-graduate course will come in handy.”

“I was fortunate that I was enrolled for the course in 2019 and completed it during the Covid times. I attended most of my classes online. Hence I was able to maintain good balance between my academic and professional commitments,” he said.

Tarade did B Tech in mechanical engineering from IIT Delhi, MBA from Pune University, PhD in management from IIT Delhi and post-graduate diploma in cyber laws from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University, Lucknow.