Atal Residential Schools in UP to start admissions from next academic session

The Atal Residential Schools will begin offering admissions from the next academic session across the state. About 1,440 children will get enrolled in the schools, according to a state government press release.

The entrance exam would be conducted in May 2023 and the final admission process was expected to be completed in June 2023, an official said.

Construction of seven Atal Residential Schools had been completed and the process of staff recruitment would begin soon, he said.

Moreover, the selection of permanent staff will be done as per CBSE guidelines. Each school would have a principal, an administrator and a staff of 11 teachers.

A total of 80 students will be accommodated in two sections in every school. For this, about 18 Atal residential schools are underway across the state. Out of these, work on 7 has been completed. In case of delayed functioning of the remaining schools, the rest of the labourers’ kids will be given admission in the nearby functional residential school, the release added.

The students would be selected as per the state reservation policy.

The process of preparing the admission policy had been completed. After getting the approval from the government, notification would be issued and then final admission would be conducted through counselling of selected students after an exam, the official said.

In the first phase, the Atal Residential Schools are under construction in 18 Commissionerates with an aim to provide modern education to children on the lines of NCERT. These schools will be set up in an area of 12 to 15 acres.

The selection of students and the operation and monitoring of the schools would be done through the Mandal Sanchalan Samiti. In a way, it will be a district-level monitoring committee which would look after the admission process in the districts.

The committee will have the commissioner of the district as the chairman and the DM as the vice-chairman. Principal of Navodaya, principal of Atal Residential School and the additional commissioner finance or chief treasury officer (nominated by the commissioner) will be members of the committee.