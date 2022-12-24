Atal Swasthya Mela opens; 8,500 get free medical services on first day

Over 8,500 people in Lucknow got free health services on the first day of Atal Swasthya Mela on Saturday. The two-day event at Vikas Nagar Mini Stadium, organised to mark the 98th birth anniversary former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak.

On the occasion, tricycles were distributed to people with physical disabilities by Narayan Seva Sansthan. People were examined free of cost by health experts at medical stalls set up by more than 60 government and private hospitals. Even medicines were distributed for free.

Prosthetic limbs, hearing aids, eyeglasses and crutches were also given to the needy. Blankets were given to the poor by BJP leader Neeraj Singh.

Addressing the audience at the fair, Pathak urged them to wake up early in the morning and exercise for 45 minutes every day for a healthy body. He asked party workers to bring poor patients in their areas to the health fair and get them treated by medical specialists there.

MLC Mukesh Sharma said the ‘Atal Health Fair’ was being organised after drawing inspiration from defence minister Rajnath Singh. “This unique initiative is taken up by Neeraj Singh so that the people of Lucknow can get the maximum benefit. The grandeur of this fair is increasing every year,” he observed.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to attend the fair on its final day on Sunday.