Atala violence: NBWs to be issued against those evading arrest

The Prayagraj police will be issuing non bailable warrants (NBWs) against some accused, who have been named in FIRs in connection with the June 10 Atala violence and evading arrest since then, officials said.

To note, violence had erupted in Prayagraj’s Atala area on June 10 after Friday prayers over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Following the large scale violence and arson, two separate FIRs were lodged at Khuldabad and Kareli police stations in which 70 named and 5500 unnamed persons were made accused.

So far police have arrested 106 persons while at least 31 are yet to be arrested.

SHO of Khuldabad police station Anurag Sharma said “Around 31 of the named accused are still on the run. NBWs have been issued against five of them and soon similar warrants may be issued against others as well. Some have applied for anticipatory bail while others are approaching court for surrender or getting their names cleared.”

Police was also preparing to slap stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the alleged mastermind of Atala violence Javed Mohd and some others against whom concrete evidences have been found.

PDA officials had earlier demolished the house of Javed Mohd on June 12 after claiming it to be constructed sans required approvals.

Also, ₹25000 cash reward had been declared on arrest of AIMIM district president Shah Alam, party leader Zeeshan Rehmani, AIKMS leader Ashish Mittal, activist Umar Khalid and corporator Fazal Khan for their alleged involvement in the violence.

Shah Alam’s plea for anticipatory bail was recently rejected by the court.