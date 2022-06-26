Atala violence: Police

PRAYAGRAJ: Besides those named in the FIRs lodged at Khuldabad police station after the June 10 violence at Atala, police are also keeping an eye on a few other people who were active during the anti-CAA protests at Mansoor Ali Park in 2020.

Police and intelligence officials are gathering details about these people for their possible involvement in June 10 incident, informed officials aware of the developments.

Some of the local leaders and activists who were earlier active during the anti-CAA protests are also on the radar of police. Their social media posts and comments are being scanned by police to check if they too incited others for protests against the alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Police and intelligence officials are also keeping an eye on their activities. The suspects involve some local leaders of regional political parties and activists of a students’ organization.

It is worth mentioning that a 66-day long sit-in was organised at Mansoor Ali Park in Roshanbagh area close to Atala, against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2020. Although there was no violence during the protests, some leaders were later arrested on different charges, including assault on police team at Atala during Janta Curfew.

To note, the alleged mastermind of Atala violence Javed Mohd and his daughter were in the forefront during the anti-CAA protests at Mansoor Park. Moreover, five people against whom NBW has been issued in connection with violence at Atala were prominent anti-CAA leaders. These leaders, including corporator Fazal Khan, AIMIM district president Shah Alam, AIMIM leader Zeeshan Rehmani, AIKMS leader Ashish Mittal and activist Umar Khalid are on the run. The PDA also put up a notice outside AIMIM district president Shah Alam’s house on Saturday.

Police officials said although no new names had been included in the list of accused of violence at Atala till date, police may take action if evidence was found against anyone for being involved in the violence or inciting others for it.

Police are also gathering details about people who used to hang out at Atala Crossing every night before the June 10 violence. Officials have learnt that many unidentified people who were not known to locals used to gather at Atala and many stayed there till late at night.

IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh said police were keeping strict watch on suspects. After establishing a new police outpost in Atala, policemen would ensure that no anti-social elements gathered at Atala crossing, he added.