Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, wanted in Umesh Pal murder case, killed in encounter

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, who is wanted in the killing of lawyer Umesh Pal, has been killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi.

Atiq Ahmad (HT file)

Asad and another accused Ghulam were wanted in Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of ₹5 lakh each. Sophisticated foreign made weapons recovered from both the slain accused.The killing of Asad in an encounter comes on a day when Atiq Ahmad and his brother were produced before a Prayagraj court in connection with the case. The gangster was brought to Prayagraj via road from Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail for his production in court. His brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from Bareilly jail.

Umesh Pal was a witness in the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker Raju Pal in which Ahmad is an accused. On February 24, Umesh Pal and his two security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against Ahmad, Ashraf, their family members and others.

The FIR was lodged under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

