Atiq Ahmed taken back to Sabarmati jail in Gujarat

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case by a court here, was taken back to Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat on Tuesday night itself, said a senior police official of Prayagraj’s Naini Central Jail.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed waves at Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj before he was taken back to Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Confirming it, senior superintendent, Naini Central Jail, Shashikant Singh said the court had specifically mentioned to lodge Atiq Ahmed in Sabarmati jail.“Now that the court has pronounced the judgment, he (Atiq Ahmed) was taken back to Sabarmati jail as per the instructions of the court,” he added.

Earlier, after returning from the MP/MLA court in Prayagraj on Tuesday, Atiq Ahmed was made to sit inside the police van on the Naini Central Jail campus near its main gate for around four hours before he was taken back to Sabarmati jail at around 8:35 pm.

A team of 45 police personnel was deputed to escort Atiq Ahmed back to Sabarmati jail. Earlier, senior police officials of Prayagraj held a high-level meeting and finalised the arrangements for Atiq Ahmed’s return to Gujarat jail.

He was brought from Sabarmati jail by road on Monday for the hearing in an MP-MLA court here. Ahmed was shifted to Sabarmati jail in June 2019 following a Supreme Court order after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of real estate businessman from a prison in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Atiq’s brother and former MLA Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who was absolved in the case, was also taken back to Bareilly jail in a prison van escorted by police vehicles on Tuesday evening. Similarly, another accused Farhan who has been acquitted was escorted back to Chitrakoot jail.

The two were brought to the Naini Central Jail on Monday evening. On the other hand, Khan Saulat Haneef and Dinesh Pasi, who were sentenced to life in prison in the case, were taken to Naini Central Jail. Arrangements had been put in place to lodge Khan Saulat Haneef and Dinesh Pasi in high security barracks, said senior superintendent, Naini Central Jail, Shashikant Singh.

