Atiq-Ashraf murders: Judicial panel yet to submit report

Lucknow The five-member judicial commission constituted to probe the circumstances of the sensational killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf is yet to submit its report, even as the deadline of two months ended on Friday.

Gangster brothers Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead by three amateur assailants in a Prayagraj hospital on the night of April 15. (HT file photo)

The state government had constituted the three-member judicial commission comprising former Allahabad high court judge, justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, former district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former director general of police (DGP) Subesh Kumar Singh on April 16 with the deadline of two months.

Later, former chief justice of Allahabad high court, Dilip Baba Sahab Bhosle and former chief justice of Jharkhand High Court Virendra Singh were inducted into the commission on May 6, nearly 21 days after the formation of the commission.

“The report has not yet been submitted to the state government. We are still in the process of compiling the findings of the enquiry. Soon the report will be concluded and the findings will be submitted to the state government,” confirmed a member of the judicial commission here on Friday.

The gangster brothers Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead by three amateur assailants (who were later identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Sunny Singh (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj) in the presence of police as well as media persons when the duo was being taken for routine medical examination during their police custody remand in a Prayagraj hospital on the night of April 15.

The assailants were among media persons, posing as one of them when they targeted the two brothers. The duo was talking to the media and was ring-fenced by policemen when gunshots rang out and the murder was captured live on video. The assailants had claimed during initial interrogation that they killed Atiq and Ashraf to wipe out their gang and make a name for themselves in the crime world.

