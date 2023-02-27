Atiq’s wife will be expelled from BSP if found guilty of Umesh Pal murder: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said her party member Shaista Parveen, the wife of Mafioso–turned-politician Atiq Ahmad who has been named in the FIR along with her husband and two sons in the Umesh Pal murder case, will be expelled from the party if found guilty during the ongoing probe into the case.

BSP chief Mayawati. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead in Sangam city on February 24. One of his two gunners Sandeep Nishad also succumbed to the injuries he sustained during the shootout.

Shaista Parveen along with her sons had joined the BSP in January this year. The party had planned to field her for mayor’s post in the upcoming urban local bodies election. In a series of tweets in Hindi on Monday, the BSP chief said, “Atiq Ahmed is the product the Samajwadi Party from which party he has been MP and MLA.”

“A report has also been published about the registration of an FIR against Atiq Ahmad’s sons and his wife in connection with the killings of advocate Umesh Pal and his gunner,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Taking serious cognizance of this, the BSP has decided that Shaista Parveen will be expelled from the party as soon as she is found guilty in the ongoing investigation into the case,” Mayawati added.

Slamming the Samajwadi Party Mayawati said, “Pooja Pal, the wife of Raju Pal, has defected from the BSP to the SP, the party she blamed for the killing of her husband. Under its guise, it is not right to do politics.”

“It is also known that the BSP does not punish any innocent person for the crime committed by his or her family or community. It is also true that the party does not promote criminal elements of any caste or religion,” the BSP chief said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the bypoll to Allahabad (West) assembly seat held in November 2004, BSP candidate Raju Pal had defeated Atiq Ahmad’s younger brother Ashraf. Pal was shot dead in January 2005.

Later in the bypoll to the seat, Ashraf had defeated Pooja Pal widow of Raju Pal. However, in the 2007 assembly election, Pooja had defeated Ashraf from the seat. After the BSP lost power in the 2012 U.P. assembly election, Pooja defected to the SP. She won from Chail assembly seat in Kaushambi district in the 2022 U.P. assembly election on an SP ticket.

Atiq Ahmad, the main accused in the Raju Pal murder case, is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail. On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered with Dhoomanganj police station (in Prayagraj) against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, their two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam besides nine others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Explosive Substances Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Jaya Pal had alleged that in 2006, Atiq Ahmad and his aides had allegedly abducted her husband and forced him to give a statement in the court in their favour. Umesh Pal had later registered a complaint in this regard.