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Attack on BJYM leader has reignited debate on insecurity faced by Brahmins: Mayawati

Drawing a contrast with her own tenure, Mayawati said that during BSP-led governments, all communities, including Brahmins, received justice and security under a strong law and order system.

Published on: May 12, 2026 06:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati on Monday flagged concerns over law and order following an attack on a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader from the Brahmin community in Lucknow.

Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati. (FILE PHOTO)

The incident, she said, had reignited debate not only on the state’s security situation, but also on the neglect and insecurity faced by the Brahmin community in Uttar Pradesh.

“In this very context, the recent deadly attack on a young BJP leader from the Brahmin community in the (state) capital Lucknow has once again sparked discussions everywhere--not just about law and order, but also about how the Brahmin community in UP is not only neglected but highly insecure here, which is extremely worrisome,” she said in a post on X.

Drawing a contrast with her own tenure, Mayawati said that during BSP-led governments, all communities, including Brahmins, received justice and security under a strong law and order system.

Bhar­atiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Chetan Tiwari was shot at near his residence in Bazarkhala locality in Lucknow on Saturday night. The police said a long-stand­ing rivalry between two fam­il­ies allegedly cul­min­ated in the incident. The police have arrested the main accused.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Attack on BJYM leader has reignited debate on insecurity faced by Brahmins: Mayawati
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Attack on BJYM leader has reignited debate on insecurity faced by Brahmins: Mayawati
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