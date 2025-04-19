Attack on Suman’s house aimed to frighten PDA family: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the attack on his party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra last month was part of a conspiracy to frighten PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) family. SP president Akhilesh Yadav meeting his party MP Ramji Lal Suman at the latter’s house in Agra on April 19. (HT photo)

He also alleged that the attack was backed by the government and was the outcome of ‘power conflict between the state and the central governments’.

The SP chief was in Agra to meet Suman, days after violence erupted outside the latter’s residence in connection with his controversial statement on 16th century Rajput ruler Sangram Singh, most commonly known as Rana Sanga.

Ramji Lal Suman called Rana Sanga a “traitor” for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Talking to media persons after meeting Suman, Yadav said he was not here to exhibit any power show but to meet his party leader.

“I am also receiving threats after I stood with my party’s Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman. No FIR is being registered on complaints lodged by my party workers. No action is being taken against those issuing threats, waving swords and guns,” he alleged.

The SP chief, however, said his party was not afraid because of its faith in the Constitution that Dr BR Ambedkar gave to the nation. He said the PDA will continue fight for social justice and claimed that it will unitedly oust the BJP from power in the state and at the Centre.

“Those who came to target the house of Suman came on a bulldozer crossing various police stations. Foul language was used and threats were issued,” Yadav alleged.

He also cited various incidents, including those in Prayagraj, Agra, Jaunpur, Etawah and Azamgarh, where those from PDA family were targeted ‘by those having feudal mindset’.

“Those who killed Phoolan Devi were openly issuing threats and even I was issued threat of meeting the similar fate. the state government should take cognizance of such threats but they have decided to not act even on our complaints,” the SP chief alleged.