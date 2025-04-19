Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Attack on Suman’s house aimed to frighten PDA family: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 19, 2025 09:07 PM IST

SP chief meets party’s Rajya Sabha MP in Agra; claims the attack was outcome of power conflict between state, Centre

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the attack on his party’s Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman in Agra last month was part of a conspiracy to frighten PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) family.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav meeting his party MP Ramji Lal Suman at the latter’s house in Agra on April 19. (HT photo)
SP president Akhilesh Yadav meeting his party MP Ramji Lal Suman at the latter’s house in Agra on April 19. (HT photo)

He also alleged that the attack was backed by the government and was the outcome of ‘power conflict between the state and the central governments’.

The SP chief was in Agra to meet Suman, days after violence erupted outside the latter’s residence in connection with his controversial statement on 16th century Rajput ruler Sangram Singh, most commonly known as Rana Sanga.

Ramji Lal Suman called Rana Sanga a “traitor” for allegedly bringing Babur, the founder of the Mughal dynasty, to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. Talking to media persons after meeting Suman, Yadav said he was not here to exhibit any power show but to meet his party leader.

“I am also receiving threats after I stood with my party’s Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman. No FIR is being registered on complaints lodged by my party workers. No action is being taken against those issuing threats, waving swords and guns,” he alleged.

The SP chief, however, said his party was not afraid because of its faith in the Constitution that Dr BR Ambedkar gave to the nation. He said the PDA will continue fight for social justice and claimed that it will unitedly oust the BJP from power in the state and at the Centre.

“Those who came to target the house of Suman came on a bulldozer crossing various police stations. Foul language was used and threats were issued,” Yadav alleged.

He also cited various incidents, including those in Prayagraj, Agra, Jaunpur, Etawah and Azamgarh, where those from PDA family were targeted ‘by those having feudal mindset’.

“Those who killed Phoolan Devi were openly issuing threats and even I was issued threat of meeting the similar fate. the state government should take cognizance of such threats but they have decided to not act even on our complaints,” the SP chief alleged.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Attack on Suman’s house aimed to frighten PDA family: Akhilesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On