Attack on Tikunia violence witness: Forensics recreate sequence of events at crime spot

LUCKNOW A three-member team of forensic experts recreated the sequence of events at the crime spot in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday, nearly 36 hours after the attack on a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) office-bearer Dilbag Singh, a key witness in the Tikunia violence case.

Singh, the district president of BKU’s Lakhimpur Kheri unit, had escaped an attempt on his life when two unidentified bike-borne armed men intercepted his SUV and fired at it.

The team of forensics from Lucknow Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) visited the crime scene on Aliganj-Muda Sawaran Road in Lakhimpur Kheri and recreated the sequence, stated a police official.

He said the team is likely to submit its report on its findings in two days.

The team placed the SUV on the road and fired on it as the complainant informed that the two assailants attacked him when he was driving back home alone after dropping his two accomplices Chhotu and Jitendra Verma around 9pm on Tuesday, said the official.

He said a tyre of the SUV was punctured in the firing while three bullets hit the vehicle. The assailants also attempted to open the car window. They fled after firing multiple shots on the vehicle,” he said.

Earlier, SP (Lakhimpur Kheri) Sanjeev Suman had said that the statements of two people, Chhotu and Jitendra Verma, whom the complainant had dropped a few minutes before the incident, were contradictory. They revealed that the complainant had talked to them about the plan of an attack on him around two months ago, as he was facing difficulty in getting firearms licence.

In the incident, an FIR under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) was lodged at Gola police station against unidentified assailants on Singh’s complaint.

To recall, Union minister of state Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son, Ashish Mishra, is the main accused in one of the cases related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. On October 3, 2021, a car allegedly belonging to the Mishras ran over four farmers and a journalist at a protest against the farm laws. In the violence that followed, three people were killed.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 in connection with the death of farmers and granted bail in February before the Supreme Court cancelled it.

