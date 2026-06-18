Police in Bareilly registered an attempt-to-murder case after 15-year-old Aditya Veer Gangwar, nephew of Uttar Pradesh sugarcane development minister Sanjay Gangwar, suffered grievous injuries when a banned nylon-coated kite string slashed his neck near the Shyamganj flyover, police officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident has once again brought the dangers posed by banned nylon kite string into the spotlight. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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The incident has once again brought the dangers posed by banned nylon kite string into the spotlight. This string has been linked to numerous deaths and serious injuries across the state in recent years, particularly among motorcyclists, pedestrians and children. Registering an attempt-to-murder case marks one of the strongest legal actions taken so far in the state against those allegedly responsible for the use and sale of the hazardous kite string.

The FIR was lodged at Baradari police station on Tuesday against unidentified persons involved in the sale, use and circulation of the prohibited kite string. Police invoked Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to attempt to murder, holding that the razor-sharp manjha (kite string) poses a grave threat to human life and can cause fatal injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the FIR, Aditya Veer Gangwar, son of Ajay Veer Singh Gangwar, block pramukh of Lalauri Khera in Pilibhit district, was heading towards Gandhi Udyan at around 7am on Monday (June 15) when the incident occurred near the Shyamganj flyover. While descending from the flyover, he came into contact with a banned manjha allegedly left hanging or strewn carelessly by unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the FIR, Aditya Veer Gangwar, son of Ajay Veer Singh Gangwar, block pramukh of Lalauri Khera in Pilibhit district, was heading towards Gandhi Udyan at around 7am on Monday (June 15) when the incident occurred near the Shyamganj flyover. While descending from the flyover, he came into contact with a banned manjha allegedly left hanging or strewn carelessly by unidentified persons. {{/usCountry}}

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The sharp nylon-coated string wrapped around his neck and cut through it “like a sharp-edged weapon,” causing deep wounds. As he tried to free himself, he also sustained injuries to his hands. The incident left him with severe cuts on his neck, lips, ear and face, with portions of the rear and lower neck reportedly sliced badly.

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The teenager suffered substantial blood loss and was rushed to a private hospital near Vikas Bhawan, where he remains under treatment. Doctors described the injuries as serious and potentially life-threatening.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of sub-inspector Yogesh Kumar Lokhana. In the complaint, police stated that the injuries were caused by banned ‘manjha’ and noted that its use, sale and circulation continue despite restrictions imposed because of the danger it poses to humans, animals and birds.

Police said the case was registered under attempt-to-murder provisions because the prohibited string can inflict fatal injuries and its use amounts to an act that knowingly endangers human life. The investigation has been assigned to sub-inspector Akhilesh Upadhayay.

Following the incident, minister Sanjay Gangwar visited the hospital and expressed concern over the continued availability of nylon-coated ‘manjha’ despite a state-wide ban. He called for strict enforcement against those involved in its sale and distribution and directed officials to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents.

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Bareilly senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya said police teams subsequently conducted raids on several locations across Bareilly in search of banned ‘manjha’. However, officials said no significant quantity of the prohibited string was recovered during the operation.