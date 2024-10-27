Attention Diwali shoppers! GST bills can win you a lottery

The state tax department has rolled out a festive incentive to enhance tax compliance and curb under-the-table sales. (For representation)

With the season of sweets in full swing, officials have introduced a reward scheme encouraging consumers to demand GST-registered bills on purchases of confectionary, dry fruits and gift hampers. Running from October 25 to October 31, the campaign combines compliance with the chance to win prizes through a lucky draw.

Shoppers can enter the draw by just sending a copy of their bill to the department’s dedicated helplines over WhatsApp. Ten numbers have been set up for the submissions:7235001060, 7235001061, 72350010, 7235001104,7235001109,7235001141,7235001142, 7235001143, 7235002833 and 7235002834

“Consumers must ensure their mobile numbers are noted on the bill to be eligible. Winning entries, selected via a lottery system, will be rewarded with prizes aimed at recognising bill-conscious shopping.

An official noted, “This initiative is not just about giveaways—it’s a push towards transparency and accountability in retail. Every bill counts, and each one brings us closer to fair trade practices.”

With the festive buying rush, the state tax department’s scheme seeks to drive awareness on the importance of obtaining legitimate invoices, ensuring that both retailers and customers play their part in the state’s revenue system.

Last week, the department issued special directives to its officials to maintain strict vigilance during the upcoming festive months. The directive comes in light of increased commercial activities during Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, Karwa Chauth, and other festivals.

The department has noted that large companies typically offer various promotional schemes and discounts during this period on products like gold jewellery, electronic items, mobile phones, computers, cars, cosmetics, clothing, home appliances, and FMCG goods.

Sales during this period generally exceed those of other months. Of particular concern is the practice of storing goods in cold storage facilities and warehouses. The department has instructed its officials to monitor FMCG companies’ activities closely and conduct regular inspections to prevent tax evasion.

The commissioner of state tax, Nitin Bansal has directed all zonal GST enforcement teams and mobile squads to conduct thorough surveillance. Officials have been instructed to ensure smooth movement of legitimate goods while maintaining strict vigilance on transportation routes to prevent any tax violations.

The directive emphasises that no trader, transporter, or retailer should face harassment during these checks, while ensuring effective monitoring of tax compliance during the festive season.