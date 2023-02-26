Facing an acute teachers and staff crunch, the Allahabad University (AU) on Saturday recruited 35 new teaching and 261 non-teaching staff.

AU gets 35 new teachers, 261 non-teaching staff

The appointments were approved in a meeting of the central varsity’s apex decision-making body—the Executive Council (EC)— that was chaired by vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava. The 35 new teachers made against the vacant teaching positions took the total number of appointments made in over a year period to an impressive 277.

The appointments were made for the departments of Music (2), Home Science (1), Geography (14), Environmental Science (4) and Electronics and Communication (14). The appointments include two associate professors and 12 assistant professors for Geography; a professor, an associate professor and two assistant professors for Environmental Sciences; an associate professor and an assistant professor for Music; a professor for Family and Community Sciences; and two associate professors and 12 assistant professors for the Electronics and Communication department.

The results for selection under Group A, Group B and Group C non-teaching positions were also approved by the EC. These include two positions in Group A, including an assistant registrar and a Hindi Officer, along with 19 positions in Group B and 240 positions in Group C.

It may be mentioned that the present V-C assumed the office in November 2020 when the AU was tottering under an acute shortage of teachers.