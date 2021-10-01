AU to hold convocation function on Nov 8

Allahabad University (AU) has started preparations again to hold its convocation on November 8. Earlier, the convocation was proposed to be held on September 23 but was postponed just a couple of days before the proposed date owing to the inability of the UP governor, who is also the chief rector of AU, to attend the event.

“We would be holding our convocation on November 8 now. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan would be the chief guest,” said AU vice chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava.

A total of around 304 meritorious students are to be awarded medals at the ceremony. Besides, 550 students will also be awarded PhD degrees during the function. The convocation would witness award medals and degrees to meritorious students of the session 2018-19 and 2019-20. Of these, 146 students of academic session 2018-19 and 158 students of academic session 2019-20 would be conferred medals.

According to the list of medallists released on the official website of AU, 146 meritorious medals are to be awarded for the 2018-19 session. Of these, 66 medals would be conferred on girl students. For 2019-20 session, a total 158 meritorious medals are to be given. Out of them, maximum 67 girl students will be awarded meritorious medals, said varsity officials.

“In the convocation ceremony, well known poet/lyricist Gulzar will be conferred an honorary degree of DLitt. He has already given his consent to attend the ceremony although AU is still waiting for the approval of the ministry for conferring the honorary DLitt on Gulzar but we hope the same would be given to us in coming days,” said AU PRO, Jaya Kapoor.

Special guest of the function would be chairman, University Grants Commission, prof DP Singh. The function will also be attended by chancellor of AU Ashish Chauhan and chief rector UP governor Anandiben Patel. The PRO said Dronacharya award for teachers and Meghnad Saha award for best research scholar would also be awarded at the convocation ceremony.