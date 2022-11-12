Audit confirms 30-year-old man died from dengue; 42 new cases in Lucknow

An audit has confirmed that dengue led to the death of a 30-year-old man at a private hospital in the city’s Alambagh on October 19. Meanwhile, Lucknow reported 42 new cases of the viral disease on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The patient was admitted to the hospital on October 16. Following his death, the health department set up a committee to audit the man’s death. The hospital was asked to submit the patient’s treatment-related documents and test reports.

“The committee confirmed the cause of death to be dengue,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, on Thursday. The deceased was a resident of the Rajnikhand area. Meanwhile, the audit of two more suspected dengue deaths was underway.

Where to look for mosquito larva

Experts said mosquito-breeding takes place in stagnated water. “Larve can grow anywhere, even inside your bedroom if a spoonful of water is left for several days,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If one has left the earthen lamps used during festivals unattended, they must be removed immediately as they are also ideal place for mosquito breeding,” said Dr PK Gupta, a microbiologist and former president of IMA, Lucknow.