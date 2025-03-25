Auraiya woman, lover held for husband’s murder 15 days after marriage

A woman in Auraiya district was arrested on Monday for plotting her husband’s murder just 15 days after their wedding. Police said she conspired with her lover and hired a contract killer to carry out the crime. All three accused have been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway. (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (SP) Abhijeet S Shankar said the case was solved after an eight-day investigation, leading to the arrest of Pragati Yadav, 20, her lover Anurag Yadav, and contract killer Ramji Nagar.

The victim, businessman Dilip Yadav, was found bleeding in a wheat field in Palia village on March 19. Local residents rushed him to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries three days later. His brother later filed a police complaint, prompting a detailed investigation.

According to police, Pragati and Anurag, who had been in a relationship for nearly four years, planned the murder as Pragati was allegedly forced into marrying Dilip on March 5. “Seeking to reunite with Anurag, she allegedly orchestrated the killing.”

The couple hired contract killer Ramji Nagar for ₹2 lakh, paying him ₹1 lakh in advance. On March 19, Pragati provided Dilip’s location while he was operating a Hydra machine. Ramji then took Dilip to the fields under a false pretext and shot him in the head.

Initially, the case was registered as an attempted murder. Dilip was later moved to Gwalior for treatment, but he did not survive.

The police used the Trinetra surveillance system and reviewed CCTV footage, which showed Ramji taking Dilip to the fields on a motorcycle. This led to Ramji’s arrest, and during interrogation, he revealed the entire conspiracy.

Further questioning confirmed Pragati’s role in the crime. She admitted that her marriage had become an obstacle to her relationship with Anurag, leading them to plan the murder.

All three accused have been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.