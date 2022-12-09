Australian investors meet Yogi Adityanath, discuss opportunities in UP

LUCKNOW A delegation of Australian investors met chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here on Friday and discussed possibilities of investment in various sectors of Uttar Pradesh. They evinced keen interest in participation in the proposed Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled here from February 10 to 12.

The delegation led by deputy high commissioner, Australia, Sarah Storey was impressed by the atmosphere generated by the ease of doing business and ease of starting business in UP, the state government said in a statement.

The chief minister answered various questions by the Australian investors and invited them to invest in Uttar Pradesh. He said the state government was committed to protect the interests of those making investment in UP.

“With the aim of increasing the per capita income in the state, it is our endeavour that the country and the world can benefit from the immense business opportunities available in the state,” said Adityanath, adding: “This investors summit will prove to be useful in providing an integrated platform for the global industrial world to cooperate in economic development. The cooperation of Australian entrepreneurs/ investors will be useful in taking this summit to new heights.”

The Australian delegation discussed UP government’s sectoral policies and showed keenness to take part in the GIS-2023, said the statement.

The CM welcomed the Australian delegation and said it was good to note that a delegation of Uttar Pradesh was in Frankfurt (Germany) on Friday meeting representatives of the industry and discussing the possibilities of investment in UP. He said at the same time the Australian delegation led by deputy high commissioner, Australia, Sarah Storey was in Lucknow to get a feel about the prevailing industry-friendly atmosphere in UP.

“We have the world’s most fertile land, and the richest water resources. UP is working on a plan to promote natural farming in the form of zero-budget chemical-free farming. This will be a very useful effort in increasing the income of the farmers,” said the CM.

