IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP
lucknow news

Authorities seize 550 sacks of rice from SP leader Fahimuddin's warehouse in UP

Fahimuddin, the SP leader, failed to provide a convincing answer when asked about the presence of government ration in his warehouse.
PTI, Badaun, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:17 PM IST
According to officials. the administration had received inputs about foodgrains meant to be distributed under the public distribution system being diverted to the black market(ANI (For Representative Purposes Only))

A truck-load of government ration was seized from the warehouse of a Samajwadi Party leader in Alapur area here following a joint raid by a team of the revenue and food and civil supply departments, an official said on Thursday.

The administration had received inputs about foodgrains meant to be distributed under the public distribution system being diverted to the black market, District Supply Officer Raman Pratap Singh said.

The raid was carried out on Wednesday following a directive from District Magistrate Kumar Prashant and we seized 550 sacks of rice, Singh added.

Fahimuddin, the SP leader, failed to provide a convincing answer when asked about the presence of government ration in his warehouse, he said, adding that the same amount of foodgrains were found missing from a neighbouring ration shop.

An FIR would be lodged against the ration shop owner and SP leader, he said.

Fahimuddin is the district secretary of the SP, Prem Pal Singh Yadav, the party’s district unit president said.

According to Yadav, he had no information about government ration being recovered from Fahimuddin’s warehouse and said that he was waiting to get an “authentic report” on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi party sp mla
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.