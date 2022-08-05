Auto driver death: After fresh probe, auto stand operator, aides booked for murder

After two days of investigation into the death of a 26-year-old auto driver Subash Chandra Pal, the Lucknow police on Wednesday altered the charge of ‘causing death due to negligence’ with the charge of murder against an illegal auto-stand operator and his aides.

Pal was bludgeoned to death over dispute behind illegal operation of the auto stand in Utrathiya locality under PGI police station limits on Sunday midnight.

The previous inspector in-charge of PGI police station, Devendra Vikram Singh was suspended on Tuesday after media highlighted the matter and raised the issue of registering FIR against assailants under minor Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 for ‘causing death due to negligence’.

A senior police official said the IPC section 304 was altered to 302 for murder as per the findings of post-mortem examination and initial investigation into the matter. He said the charge of murder has been slapped against the auto-stand operator Chandan Mishra and other unidentified people.

He said a special team has been constituted for the arrest of the key accused and identify other people involved in the incident. The police, so far, however have failed to arrest any accused in the matter and carried out raids in search of those involved in the crime.

Earlier, the brother of the deceased, Ravi Pratap Pal, a resident of Loni Katra, Barabanki, had lodged the FIR alleging that the illegal stand operator used to demand money to run auto and his brother had confronted him over the issue.

Pal informed the police that the operator and his aides attacked his brother near Utrathiya market when he was returning late on Sunday night. He said his brother succumbed to his injuries at Lok Bandhu hospital where he was taken for the treatment after the incident.