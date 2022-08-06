Auto driver’s murder: Illegal auto stand operator arrested; cops tracing two aides

With the arrest of illegal auto stand operator Chandan Mishra on Friday, the Lucknow police claimed to have nabbed the key accused in the murder of auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, 26, who was killed on the midnight of July 31 in area under PGI police station limits.

Police officials said the names of two more persons have surfaced on the basis of information extracted from Mishra during rigorous interrogation and further efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), East, Prachi Singh said the names that surfaced during the investigation are that of Deepak Jaiswal and Monu Dixit. She said the murder was the fall out of old enmity between Chandan Mishra and Subash Chandra Pal over operation of illegal stand. She said an FIR for attack on Mishra was lodged against Pal on the former’s complaint at the PGI police station on June 1.

She said Chandra Mishra revealed during interrogation that he along with his two aides Jaiswal and Dixit had intercepted the auto of Pal near Uthratiya market when he was returning home on the night of July 31 and attacked him with bricks. She said Pal suffered fatal injury on head in the attack and succumbed to his injuries at Lok Bandhu hospital during treatment.

The DCP said initially the FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 for causing death due to negligence was registered against Chandan Mishra and his unidentified aides on August 1 but later it was altered into IPC section 302 for murder on August 3.

Another police official said the incident has exposed the nexus behind operation of illegal auto-stand in PGI area for past few years and involvement of police personnel in patronizing the illegal stand operator. The previous inspector in-charge of PGI police station Devendra Vikram Singh was suspended on August 2 after media highlighted the issue.

In the matter, Ravi Pratap Pal, a resident of Loni Katra, Barabanki, had lodged the FIR alleging that the illegal stand operator Chandan Mishra used to demand money from his brother Subash Chandra Pal (the deceased) to run auto and his brother had confronted him for it.

