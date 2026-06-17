Automated driving licence test centre in Lucknow to ensure uniform evaluation

With an Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC) coming up on the outskirts of Lucknow soon, the transport department is set to introduce sensor-based evaluation and a uniform testing framework for all driving licence applicants, irrespective of age.

The move marks a significant departure from the existing system of manual tests conducted at the Transport Nagar and Deva Road ARTO offices, which officials admit have often faced allegations of irregularities and inconsistent evaluation. (For representation)

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Though there is no official word on the launch date, officials indicated that the facility being set up at Udetkhera Maunda is likely to be ready within a month or so. Once operational, the centre will replace manual driving assessments with technology-driven tests monitored entirely through sensors and cameras.

Regional inspector, Lucknow RTO, Prashant Kumar, said the new system would apply uniformly to all applicants.

“Whether the applicant is 20 years old or 60 years old, the test procedure will remain exactly the same. There will be no separate criteria, relaxation or different testing system for any age group,” he said.

The move marks a significant departure from the existing system of manual tests conducted at the Transport Nagar and Deva Road ARTO offices, which officials admit have often faced allegations of irregularities and inconsistent evaluation.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the new process, applicants will first complete document scrutiny and biometric verification at the ARTO office before being directed to the automated facility, located around 20 km from Transport Nagar via Kanpur Road and Kisan Path. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the new process, applicants will first complete document scrutiny and biometric verification at the ARTO office before being directed to the automated facility, located around 20 km from Transport Nagar via Kanpur Road and Kisan Path. {{/usCountry}}

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Every holder of a learner’s licence will have to clear the automated assessment before being issued a permanent driving licence. The system will also cover applicants seeking licences for commercial vehicles and trucks.

Licence holders whose driving licences have remained expired for one year or longer will also have to undergo the automated test before renewal. Those applying for renewal within one year of expiry will continue to be exempt.

Officials said applicants for cars, commercial vehicles and trucks would first undergo five minutes of simulator-based training before entering the automated track. Separate tracks have been developed for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, with sensors installed at multiple points and cameras mounted at elevated locations to monitor the entire process without human intervention.

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For four-wheeler applicants, the test includes parallel parking, gradient driving and reverse driving. Candidates will get 45 seconds each to complete these manoeuvres and will have to finish the entire track in around three to four minutes.

Any mistake committed during the test will be instantly detected by sensors, while cameras will record the violation. Candidates failing to complete the prescribed tasks within specified parameters will not qualify for a licence and will have to reapply by paying a nominal fee. Two-wheeler and heavy vehicle applicants will also have to clear their respective automated tracks.

Kumar clarified that applicants renewing licences within one year of expiry would not be required to take the test again.

Why the shift to automated testing

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The move comes against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh continuing to record the highest number of road fatalities in the country. According to the state’s Vision-2030 Road Safety Action Plan, UP reported 46,052 road accidents and 24,118 deaths in 2024, a 2% increase over the previous year.

The state aims to reduce road fatalities by 50% by 2030, with annual reductions of 10% beginning in 2025. The action plan found that 37% of fatal crashes were linked to speeding, while nearly 40% of accident victims died before receiving medical assistance. Officials say technology-driven driver testing is among the measures being adopted to improve driver competency and road safety.