Automated vehicle fitness testing station in 72 U.P. districts soon

With the aim of minimising road accidents and making the system of declaring a vehicle fit to ply on the road totally transparent, the state transport department has decided to set up automated vehicle fitness testing station or “Automatic Testing Station (ATS)” in 72 of the total 75 U.P. districts.

A request for proposal has been floated by the state transport department in this regard.

In the first phase, these stations will not be set up in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra districts. Following the decision, one such automated station will be set up in Prayagraj too. The station will test road fitness of old vehicles before renewal of their registrations.

A request for proposal (RFP) has been floated by the state transport department in this regard inviting interested parties to establish and operate the testing station in Prayagraj.

The cost of establishment, automation, operation and maintenance shall be borne by the owner/operator of the automated testing station selected through this e-tendering process. The station will be valid for 10 years and its subsequent renewal will be valid for another 10 years.

“After approval of test results by the officer concerned of RTO, the operator shall print the certificate of fitness in the prescribed Form of CMVR 1989 as amended,” said assistant RTO, Prayagraj, Rajeev Chaturvedi.

The ATS will have a minimum 2 lanes, one each for heavy and light vehicles. Keeping in view the requirement of parking of vehicles, minimum two acres of land will be required for 2-lane automatic test station. Besides there shall be separate gates for the entry and exit of vehicles on the premises of the ATS so that the movement of vehicles is not obstructed.

No fitness test and certificate issuance fee will be payable to the successful bidder by the government vehicles. The ATS will also have all the infrastructure, including parking, waiting room, visual and automatic testing location, toilet, drinking water, entrance and exit etc.

There will be a live coverage through CCTV network which will be arranged by the operator of the ATS and three months recording will be kept safe. A link will be made available to the assistant regional transport office concerned by the operator of the test station to see the process of checking vehicles at the ATS. Besides, fire-fighting equipment shall also be kept in the station.

The ATS will inspect additional vehicle as directed by any competent court of law or competent authority as and when required. Moreover, the competent officer of concerned regional transport office will evaluate the test results uploaded on the VAHAN Portal and if the results comply with the requirements of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 and the rules made thereunder, the concerned officer will approve the test results accordingly.