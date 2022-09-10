Avoid ferocious breeds: LMC advisory for dog lovers

Lucknow After the recent incidents of pet dogs biting residents in some housing societies of the state, especially in Noida and Ghaziabad., the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to not keep dangerous species at home.

To recall, in July 82-year-old Sushila Tripathi was mauled to death by a pitbull in her house.

Before that, Mohammed Reza, 5, was mauled to death and his sister Jannat, 9, was bitten by a pack of street dogs in April.

Last month, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) advised residents to not keep some ferocious dog breeds as pets, as they were dangerous for the elderly and children.

Dr Arvind Rao, director, animal welfare, LMC said, “The advisory is important because there is a history of three owners being killed by ferocious dogs in the country. That’s why people must avoid keeping Mastiffs, Rottweilers, American Bulldogs, German Shepherds and Pitbulls because these dogs have a heavy bite force. If they bite someone, it’s almost impossible to open their jaws unless they do it themselves.”

“The mastiff has a maximum bite force of 552 pounds per square inch (PSI) and if this dog bites anyone then the bones will be crushed. Similarly, the Rottweiler has bite force of 328 PSI, American Bulldogs have bite force of 305 PSI, German Shepherds and Dobermans have biting force of 238 PSI, and the Pitbull has bite force of 235 PSI, which is enough to crush a bone.,” said veterinary officer Dr Abhinav Varma.

However, LMC officials say that about 927 people have licenses for ferocious species so it’s the responsibility of owners to watch the behaviour of the dogs and keep them under control.

“The LMC will soon be reaching out to these owners to see the conditions in which these ferocious breeds are being kept. Action would be taken against the owners who are careless and don’t take care of their pets,” said Dr Abhinav Varma.

