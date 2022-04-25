Avoid unnecessary load shedding: Yogi to UPPCL

Taking a serious note of reports about load shedding in the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday summoned Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) officials, asking them to ensure that all consumers get power as per the schedule without carrying out any additional rostering, an official said.

In a meeting in the evening, the chief minister told the officials to make whatever arrangements they deemed fit to provide power to villages, cities and industries as per the fixed roster.

“Do it promptly in the wider public interest. No laxity in this regard will be tolerated,” Yogi Adityanath warned.

Yogi Adityanath advised officials to buy additional power, if needed, and also see to it that local faults were repaired promptly to avoid unnecessary load shedding in villages and cities.

He asked them to be in touch with the Centre to maintain smooth coal supply to the thermal plants as per the norms to meet the demand.

Yogi Adityanath said each village and hamlet had got access to electricity in the last five years. Now, the government, he added, was committed to providing 24x7 power to all the consumers.

Underscoring the need for extensive reforms in the energy sector, he asked officials to speed up the work of installing smart meters in cities. He said rural households that still did not have a power connection should be provided one as per their eligibility under the Saubhagya scheme.

Yogi Adityanath told officials to make efforts to recover dues from the defaulters through dialogue with them and also directed them to chalk out a solid action plan to deliver correct bills to consumers on time. He said a one-time settlement scheme should be brought for defaulters to pay their arrears in an easy way. Yogi Adityanath further asked officials to strictly deal with power pilferers in accordance with the law to bring the line losses to the minimum possible level. He also emphasised the need for accelerating the work of underground cabling.

