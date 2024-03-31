 Awadh Mahotsav: Five-day of cultural extravaganza to begin in Lucknow today - Hindustan Times
Awadh Mahotsav: Five-day of cultural extravaganza to begin in Lucknow today

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 31, 2024 08:12 PM IST

The Mahotsav organised by Culture and Tourism Department, in collaboration with SNA, will feature heritage walks and fashion shows too.

The five-day Awadh Mahotsav that will start from Sangeet Natak Akademi’s (SNA) Gomtinagar campus from Monday will be a mix of music, dance, cuisine with artists from across the state tipped to arrive here to showcase their talent.

Five-day of cultural extravaganza to begin in Lucknow today (file)

The Mahotsav organised by Culture and Tourism Department, in collaboration with SNA, will feature heritage walks and fashion shows too.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kathak performance by the Kathak Kendra and bhajans (devotional songs) by singer Abhijit Ghoshal will be the highlight of the opening day. This would be followed by performances by Padma Shri Kathak dancer Puru Dadheech from Indore, Kissagoi performer Himanshu Bajpai, vocalist and Padma Shri Urmila Srivasatav and sufi singer Batool Begum among others.

Organisers said that the festival would have something for everyone, from devotional to Hindustani music, from classical to Bollywood music, poetry, folk and classical dance, ghazals and sufi music.

Many competitions will also take place including rangoli making, chess, kite flying and others.

