Awareness camps under ‘Har Ghar Solar Campaign’ from today

Under the statewide ‘Har Ghar Solar Campaign’, a camp would be organised at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on Monday to make the residents aware of the government’s initiative to make the state capital a solar city.

The ambitious scheme of the state government to generate solar power through rooftop solar plants in various districts of Uttar Pradesh will kick start with this special camp, said a press release of the district administration.

To mention, the Solar Energy Policy 2022 of the Uttar Pradesh Government has set the target of setting up 6,000 MW solar rooftop plants (residential/non-residential) in the state.

Under the policy, Lucknow city too is to be developed as a solar city for which the authorities have proposed to run ‘Har Ghar Solar Campaign’ through camps for installation of solar rooftop plants (residential/non-residential).

Through the camp at Janeshwar Mishra Park, people would be made aware about the solar rooftop scheme and grants given by the Government of India and the state government.

Information regarding the application process and installation of the net meter will also be given at the camp.

Commenting on the campaign, Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) director Anupam Shukla said that this camp being organised in the interest of consumers, will be a gamechanger for the energy sector.

The authorities said that the state government is providing all kinds of facilities and benefits to the people of the state for installing solar rooftop plants on domestic and commercial buildings which has encouraged them to rapidly install solar rooftop plants.

The authorities said that the beneficiary can install a grid connected solar roof top plant of capacity equal to or less than the maximum sanctioned load at private residences. No battery is included with it. This plant is connected to the grid and does not supply electricity during power cuts.

The net metering facility is available on solar rooftop plants installed on private residences. The electricity generated from the plant is consumed by the beneficiary himself, thereby saving the electricity unit price fixed by the power distribution company and in case of non-consumption, the electricity generated from the plant is exported to the local grid.

