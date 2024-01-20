Ayodhya: 51 locations marked for parking of over 22K vehicles

The Uttar Pradesh government has made comprehensive parking arrangements at 51 designated locations in Ayodhya Dham for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. With a capacity for 22,825 vehicles, these locations have also been conveniently marked on Google Maps, senior traffic officials said. A general view of a street, ahead of the opening of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya (REUTERS)

Special parking provisions have been made for VVIPs and VIPs that ensure a well-organised setup, which includes wireless and PA systems, they added.

Additional director general (ADG)-Traffic BD Paulson said the 51 locations would be offering simultaneous parking for 22,825 vehicles. They include seven spots on Tehri Bazaar Rampath-Unwal Marg stretch, five each on Rampath and Parikrama Marg and four on Dharma Path Marg.

Additionally, parking arrangements have also been made on the Ayodhya-Gonda route, ten on NH 27, seven at Tirtha Kshetra Puram, three near Karsevak Puram Tent City and four at Ramkatha Mandapam tent city. These parking lots have been built on government, Nazul, private and tourism department lands. Also, vehicles can be parked at the multi-level parking in the city.

Ayodhya traffic official Rajesh Tiwari said the six parking lots on Rampath and Bhakti Path had been reserved for the vehicles of VVIP guests. Over 1,225 vehicles of VVIP guests can be parked here. Also, nine locations on Dharma Path Marg and Parikrama Marg have been reserved for VIPs. More than 10,000 vehicles of VIPs can be parked here.