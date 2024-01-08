close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Ayodhya airport to handle over 100 flights on Jan 22

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 08, 2024 07:00 AM IST

On Sunday, director of Ayodhya’s Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Vinod Kumar met head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai to discuss the list of VVIPs expected to arrive in their private chartered aircraft. The VVIPs would be received by officials of UP government and be provided refreshments at the airport.

Lucknow The Ayodhya airport is poised to handle more than 100 flights carrying over 200 VVIPs on January 22. Preparations are being made to handle the flow of aircraft on the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram to be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Flights are expected to arrive in Ayodhya from more than 8 cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow , Goa and Chennai. (Pic for representation)

Flights are expected to arrive in Ayodhya from more than 8 cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow , Goa and Chennai.

The Airport director said, “ Ayodhya airport will present an example of professional flight operations as the staff is being specially trained to welcome the VVIPs arriving on the special day.”

A number of aircraft would be parked in Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi and their hangars are kept empty for the special day.

