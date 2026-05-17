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Ayodhya: BJP leaders discuss ideological strengthening, workers’ development

Addressing the concluding session, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh spoke in detail about the party’s ideology, organisational functioning and workers’ development. He said the strength of any organisation rests on dedicated and disciplined workers.

Published on: May 17, 2026 10:10 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Party leaders stressed ideological commitment, organisational discipline and the role of workers in nation building at the BJP Lucknow Mahanagar unit’s two-day ‘Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mahabhiyan-2026’ which concluded at Shri Ram Sewak Puram in Ayodhya on Sunday.

The two-day ‘Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Training Mahabhiyan-2026’ concluded at Shri Ram Sewak Puram in Ayodhya on Sunday. (For representation)

Addressing the concluding session, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh spoke in detail about the party’s ideology, organisational functioning and workers’ development. He said the strength of any organisation rests on dedicated and disciplined workers.

Singh stressed the need for regular meetings of office-bearers at all levels and active participation by party functionaries. He said the BJP was not merely a political party but an ideology-based organisation, making it essential for workers to develop organisational qualities and commitment towards public service.

In the first session on ‘Ideological Foundation’, Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh addressed party workers and elaborated on the BJP’s ideology, organisational culture and the role of workers in nation building. He said BJP workers shoulder not only political but also social responsibilities.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Ayodhya: BJP leaders discuss ideological strengthening, workers’ development
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