Ayodhya Deepotsav in PM Modi’s presence will be historic: Yogi Adityanath

Stating that the Ayodhya Deepotsav in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence this year would be historic and unprecedented, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday reviewed security and other arrangements for the main event to be held on Sunday (October 23).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi Adityanath said the Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations have been scaling new heights with the lighting of a record number of earthen lamps (diyas) every year.

Because of its grandeur, the event was being recognised across the world, he said, chairing a meeting in which officials from Ayodhya joined virtually,

Yogi Adityanath asked for alertness in all adjoining districts of Ayodhya, including Basti, Gonda, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar and others.

The chief minister stressed on crowd management, security of women, children and foreign artistes performing the Ramlila.

Adityanath also laid emphasis on a trial run of the entire event on Sunday morning to rule out any mishap later the same evening when Modi would be present.

The chief minister also asked for 24x7 security at temples across Ayodhya till Deepotsav celebrations are over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said all volunteers should stay at the ghats till earthen lamps get extinguished, adding that proper arrangements should be made for collecting diyas after Deepotsav.

He also said there should be uninterrupted power supply in Ayodhya on the occasion.